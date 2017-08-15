UPDATE Police appeal for witnesses following car ‘seemingly set on’ fire in Boston

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after fire crews were called to a BMW on fire on St Nicholas Road, in Boston last night (Monday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the town centre crew had attended the car fire on St Nicholas Road, in Boston, at 11.04pm.

A spokesman for the service said severe damage by fire was caused to the boot of a BMW vehicle.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the car has been ‘seemingly set on fire’ and said they believed two people on foot may have been in the area at the time.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 589 of the 14 August.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online at Crimestoppers-uk.org