UPDATE: Police called to ‘concern for welfare’ in Old Leake

Police were called to a ‘concern for welfare’ in Old Leake this afternoon (Wednesday), which resulted in the A52 being closed.

A police spokesman confirmed though the incident had now concluded and no persons had been injured in the incident.

They said the road was closed for a ‘short period of time’ but had now re-opened.

No further details at this time.

Wednesday, 5.55pm - Residents in Old Leake are reporting a big police presence at a disturbance near the Bricklayer’s Arms in the village.

According to one resident there is armed police on scene and the A52 is closed.

There is also reportedly an air ambulance on scene.

Police have been contacted.

More details when they are released.