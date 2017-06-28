UPDATE: Police investigate ‘arson’ after vehicle ‘set alight’ sees fire spreads to house

An investigation is underway after a vehicle was allegedly ‘set alight’, resulting in a blaze which spread to a home’s extension, causing damage to the roof.

The fire took place in the early hours of Tuesday (June 27) and the vehicle was parked on the driveway of a house on Littlemoor Lane, in Sibsey, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Officers believe an accelerant has been poured over the vehicle and set alight. They said the fire then spread to an extension of the house and caused extensive damage to the roof.

They added that no-one had been injured.

DC Gemma Skipworth, from Skegness CID, said: “Setting fires is dangerous and reckless, in this case the fire has spread to the house endangering the life of the occupants.

“I appeal to anyone who has information that will help solve this senseless crime to contact me.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 29 of June 27.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Tuesday, 10.09am - A fire which started in a vehicle in Sibsey spread to a neighbouring fence and property, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Crews from Boston and Leverton attended the fire on Littlemoor Lane, in Sibsey, this morning (Tuesday).

The service said that the fire had spread on the crews’ arrival and the blaze caused damage to the vehicle, the roofing of property and about 10m of wooden fence.

There was also heat damage to PVC guttering.

Crews used six breathing apparatus, three hose reels, and four thermal imaging cameras to tackle the fire.

The service confirmed there were no injuries.

A fire investigation is being carried out later today.