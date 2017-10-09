UPDATE: Prisoner who escaped from North Sea Camp near Boston is arrested

A 51-year-old man who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp open prison near Boston will soon be back behind bars.

Paul James Smith, 51, was found to be absent on Saturday evening.

Police issued a warning to the public not to approach him but have reported that he handed himself into a police station in Essex today.

A statement from the police said: “He has been arrested in relation to absconding from prison and will remain in custody.”