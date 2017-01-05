UPDATE: Suspected illegal immigrants found at Benington are from Iran

The Home Office says four men and two women arrested in Benington for suspected immigration offences are believed to be from Iran.

A spokesman for Immigration Enforcement, part of the Home Office, said today: “Immigration Enforcement was contacted by Lincolnshire Police yesterday, Wednesday, 4 January, at around 2.20pm.

“Three men and three women, who presented themselves as being from Iran, were arrested by police for suspected immigration offences. They will be interviewed by immigration officials.

“Where someone has no right to remain in the UK, we will take action to remove them.”

• Immigration Enforcement is an operational directorate within the Home Office responsible for enforcing immigration law.

The directorate originally said three men and three women were arrested but have now issued a correction.

EARLIER: It’s believed the lorry driver who had suspected illegal immigrants aboard his vehicle raised the alarm when he reached Benington yesterday (Wednesday).

Admiral Nelson pub landlady Sheila Phillips was told the driver, who didn’t speak much English, stopped on the A52 after hearing banging noises coming from the vehicle and asked a resident at nearby almshouses to call the police.

She said police cars and ambulances went to the scene and the incident lasted about two hours.

It is believed at least half-a-dozen people were found but details have yet to be confirmed by Lincolnshire Police and Home Office Immigration.

Mrs Phillips said traffic queues built up towards Boston and Skegness because of the number of vehicles involved in the incident.

“It did cause quite some chaos with the traffic,” she said.