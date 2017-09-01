UPDATED: Emergency services attending Wyberton High Bridge

Police have confirmed that they are attending an incident where a woman has come off her bike this afternoon (Friday).

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police confirmed they and ambulance services were on scene at Wyberton High Bridge close to the railway crossing near Tesco.

They said it was not clear extent of injuries but said it did not look serious or life threatening at this point.

Eyewitness reports said vehicles were blocking both pedestrian paths across the bridge, however traffic appeared to be getting through so far and the crossing itself has remained unaffected.