Urgent appeal for shop volunteers at St Barnabas Hospice

A charity which provides end-of-life care and support in Lincolnshire says it is in urgent need of more volunteers for its shops.

One area of particular concern from St Barnabas Hospice is Boston.

Successful applicants will provide customer service to members of the public who purchase from and donate to the St Barnabas shops, as well as supporting the retail department in raising funds to help the work of the hospice.

Volunteers need to be aged 16 and over (although those aged 14-plus can also volunteer as part of a Duke of Edinburgh Award).

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact the People Development Team at volunteering@stbarnabashospice.co.uk or on 01522 518 221.