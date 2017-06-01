Vandals trash Central Park picnic bench in latest anti-social behaviour as council pleads with public to report incidents

Vandals have ‘trashed’ a picnic bench in Central Park in the latest act of anti-social behaviour, with the council now pleading with anyone who witnesses the crimes to report it.

The latest incident occurred overnight on Wednesday according to council officials.

The damage to the picnic bench.

A statement said: “More damage in Boston’s public open spaces has occurred after vandals trashed a picnic bench in Central Park overnight on Wednesday.

“They moved the wooden bench from its hard standing, leaving it in a destroyed state. Litter was left strewn around the area.”

The authority is asking anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour to report it immediately by calling Lincolnshire Police on the non-emergency number 101.

The statement added: “This will assist the council’s CCTV operators in capturing evidence on the system to help track down the culprits.

Police are in radio contact with the CCTV operators and having a precise location and time can assist with a more immediate response to catch vandals in the act or track them as they leave, gathering identifying images which can be produced in evidence later. Boston Borough Council statement

“Police are in radio contact with the CCTV operators and having a precise location and time can assist with a more immediate response to catch vandals in the act or track them as they leave, gathering identifying images which can be produced in evidence later.”

This incident is the latest in a series of incidents:

Thieves raided public gardens and planters in Boston over the bank holiday weekend, stealing newly-set plants.

Prior to that, the chairman of Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) has said he was ‘disgusted’ and ‘outraged’ by vandalism to a number of fruit trees the group planted for the community.

An individual has been identified through CCTV footage as being responsible for some previous multiple acts of vandalism and appropriate action is being taken.