Vets treat tiny ‘Mr Mousey McMouseFace’

An orphaned baby mouse christened ‘Mr Mousey McMouseFace’ has been saved thanks to a member of the public and staff at a Sutterton vets.

The tiny fieldmouse was found in a nest as the sole survivor of a predator attack. All his siblings and parents had been killed.

The creature was only spotted when a member of the public’s dog alerted them to the vulnerable animal.

He was taken to South Lincs Vets in Sutterton where he was hand-fed and kept warm in an incubator.

He was then taken home by one of the vets where he is continuing to receive care until he is old enough to be released back into the wild.

Deputy head nurse Amy Trigg said: “He was in a bit of a bad way, having been found in a predated nest, with all his siblings and parents dead.

“We didn’t expect him to survive the night, but he bounced back strong as an ox.”

She added: “The nurses named him Mr Mousey McMouseface, but our vet Adele has now named him Oliver Twist because he’s an orphan, and was very hungry.”