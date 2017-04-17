VIDEO: Boston Marathon UK 2017 runners are off the blocks

More than 1,000 runners taking part in this year’s UK Boston Marathon have set off from the Market Place in Boston this morning (Bank Holiday Monday).

The runners, who include a number of people from as far afield as places such as Boston, Massachussetts, USA and India, sees runners head out to Wrangle before coming back in to finish at Boston College.

The start of the 2017 UK Boston Marathon.

They were given the signal by the Mayor of Boston Coun Stephen Woodliffe.

The video above shows some of the runners as they begin either the marathon, half-marathon or fun run.

