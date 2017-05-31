VIDEO: Footage of UFO captured over Boston

A man who believes he has captured a UFO over Boston on his mobile phone is looking for people who can corroborate what he saw.

Nuno Alves was in his back garden on Gilbert Street with a friend when he looked up to see the bright light in the sky at about 6.40pm last night (Tuesday).

Nuno Alves of Boston captured a bright light on his phone which seems to appear and disappear for around 26 seconds.

Mr Alves, 39, said that he tried once to record the object in the sky but missed it, however, on his second attempt he got almost 26 seconds of footage of the light appearing and disappearing - however, Mr Alves said he was looking at it with the naked eye the light appeared static.

He said he could not tell what the object was or if it had any particular shape, but said it was ‘very, very high’ and told The Standard it ‘was real’.

“At one point it disappears from one corner for a milli-second and then appears in a different place. It’s very strange, it’s crazy.”

“We can’t see a particular shape because it’s too far away - it just looks like lights or something covered in metal, something like that.”

Mr Alves, originally from Portugal, speaks over the footage in a bid to explain to friends what he has just seen.

He told The Standard he had thought about not publishing the video on social media as people often criticise them or accuse them of being faked, but said he had taken the decision to do so in a bid.

Mr Alves does believe in UFOs and is an investigator for a Portugal Network of enthusiasts, in which he is often sent pictures and videos.

The video above, has been submitted by Mr Alves.