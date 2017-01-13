VIDEO: High tide passes without incident across Lincolnshire

High tides across the county have passed without incident this morning (Friday) according to officials.

The high tide came and went in Skegness and Boston where there were concerns of potential over-topping due to a storm surge.

Pictures from this morning's high tide in Boston. Photos: David Seymour

A spokesman for the Emergency Command Centre, which was set up yesterday, said that following a change in the weather the focus had shifted with the surge now expected to take place between today’s high tides.

Volunteers and officials from the various organisations will be out and about this morning checking the flood defences.

They said updates would continue throughout the day.

The video above shows the Haven in Boston shortly after high tide

Pictures from this morning's high tide in Boston. Photos: David Seymour

Pictures from this morning's high tide in Boston. Photos: David Seymour

Pictures from this morning's high tide in Boston. Photos: David Seymour