VIDEO: Meet Syas - the new tiger in Horncastle

So, how did you start the working week? Me? I came face-to-face with a magnificent six-year-old Bengal tiger called Syas.

He’s the latest - and biggest - attraction in a private collection of animals looked after by Horncastle businessman Andrew Riddel.

Beauty and the Beast: Horncastle News editor John Fieldhouse meets Syas.

Mr Riddel, who runs a scrap metal and skip hire company, owns 46 acres of land around his home in Hemingby Lane.

Even with that amount of land, Syas is not what you’d expect to find in anyone’s back garden.

The tiger is just one of more than 220 wild animals who call Mr Riddel's land their home.

