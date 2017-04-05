VIDEO: Polish ambassador visits Boston

The Polish Ambassador to London has been in Boston this morning (Wednesday) meeting with dignitaries and council officials before heading to meet with members of the local Polish community.

Arkady Rzegocki, was at the Municipal Buildings discussing the socio-economic contribution of Polish people in the UK and the challenges and opportunities of Brexit.

Arkady Rzegocki with MP for Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman.

Mr Rzegocki told members of the press he knew there was a huge Polish community in Boston and the UK, with more than one million Polish people nationwide – both recent arrivals and historically from the Second World War.

He said there was a huge contribution to the economy from the Polish community.

He said he respected the result of the EU referendum and said he would like to see more done to promote integration, acknowledging there were challenges but saying that there were ‘shared values’ between the migrant and indigenous communities.

Mr Rzegocki said he would also like to encourage more Polish people to return to Poland - not due to ‘recent events’ but also because the country’s economy was ‘growing’, but he said it was the free will of the people if they wished to stay or come to the United Kingdom.

Polish ambassador Arkady Rzegocki with dignitaries at Boston Borough Council.

Following his meeting with the council and other officials Mr Rzegocki visited an event hosted by the Polish Parish of Boston.

See the video above and see next week’s Boston Standard for more from the ambassador.