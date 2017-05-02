VIDEO: See Boston’s Quadrant from a different angle as the developer begins building houses

Developer Chestnut Homes has released a view of Boston’s Quadrant Development from a new angle as they begin building the first set of houses.

As reported, managing director David Newton along with other dignitaries and members of the company marked the milestone on Friday.

Rachel Bartle, Simon Eyley, David Newton, Rob Newton and Yakup Kacar of Chestnut Homes on site at The Quadrant. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

In the video above is the drone footage released by Chestnut Homes to mark the occasion, followed by videos and pictures of the site and an interview with Mr Newton by Boston Standard reporter Daniel Jaines, who attended the event.