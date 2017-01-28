VIDEO: See the live coverage of the arrival of the new Skegness lifeboat

Thousands of people tuned into the Skegness Standard Facebook Live coverage of the arrival of the new RNLI Shannon Class lifeboat, the Joel and April Grunnill.

From the comfort of their homes they joined the hundreds of people who braved the cold wind on Skegness beach to watch the lifeboat come ashore.

The new Shannon class lifeboat - the Joel and April Grunnill - arrives in Skegness. Photo: Mitchell Clark ANL-170128-170246001

Our post gave many people across the country - and as far away as South Florida - the opportunity to send good wishes to the new boat and its volunteer crew.

Jackie Renshaw, of Kirkby in Ashfield, said: “Well needed and an amazing addition for Skegness RNLI. X heroes in my eyes.”

Sylvia Burman posted: “Awesome boat, awesome crew, keep safe guys, well done. Cold but special day, enjoyed watching,”

Janice Spence Walton said: “My daughter Imogen Grunnill and her dad Mark Grunnill are down there watching the Grunnill boat come in.”

Lesley-Anne Roberts said: “Well done and our grateful thanks for all that you do.”

Michelle Gamby said: “Hello from South Florida!!”

Don’t miss Wednesday’s Skegness Standard for more pictures of the historic day.

