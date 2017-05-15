VIDEO UPDATE: Crews deal with fish and chip shop on fire in Kirton

Crews are on site at a fish and chip shop in Kirton this morning following a fire in a ‘frying range’.

Five crews, from Kirton, Boston, Donington and Spalding were called to the fire on Station Road, Kirton, at 10.50am.

A spokesman for the service said crews were using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and dry powder extinguishers to extinguish.

They have also confirmed the fire was out and the incident was being scaled down.

