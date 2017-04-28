VIDEO UPDATE: Crews extinguish caravans on fire in Boston

Crews from Boston and Kirton are have extinguished three caravans on fire at a country park on Tattershall Road.

The force confirmed that they were called to the incident at 2.47pm today (Friday).

A still of the video from Ben Green.

They have now confirmed the fire is now extinguished using two breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

They said a fire investigation in progress.

The incident is understood to be in the vicinity of Boston Town Football Club and Witham Way Country Park.

The video above was taken by Ben Green and shared on social media.

No further details are available at this time.