VIDEO: Youngsters investigate school theft as mini-police initiative launched

A preview event for a new scheme which aims to introduce schoolchildren in Boston to the world of policing has taken place.

Community Beat Inspector Andy Morrice, Community Beat Manager PC Tim Newell, and PCSO Naomi Newell visited Carlton Road Academy as part of the build up to the launch of Mini Police in Boston, which follows a similar idea run in Durham.

Youngsters were kitted out in suits, gloves, overshoes and masks. EMN-170713-134909001

This will be the first launch of Mini Police in Lincolnshire, in which they will learn about issues such as bullying and drink-driving, and also about anti-terror police and CID, as part of a two-year scheme.

Scenes at Carlton Road Academy saw Year Four pupils try to solve a ‘crime’ in which Bobby Bear, belonging to head teacher Lorraine Reed, was stolen.

Pupils were able to inspect the crime scene, have their fingerprints taken, and try on Scenes Of Crime officer suits, which forensic officers wear to prevent contamination of a crime scene.

Two teachers were identified as suspects for the theft, so pupils had to think of questions that they could ask to solve the crime.

Pupils took their fingerprints to eliminate themselves from the crime. EMN-170713-134017001

After the event, PC Tim Newall, who is running the initiative, said: “I thought it went really well, I thought the kids were really enthusiastic, they were asking some questions and they were keen to know about it.

“For me, getting a reaction like I’ve just had from 29 kids is fantastic.”

The Mini Police will consist of 24 Year Five Pupils from Carlton Road and Staniland Academies (12 from each school).

They will be set a task over the summer holidays, and providing they are well behaved, could be part of the Mini Police in September.

PC Tim Newall and PCSO Naomi Newall with a pupil wearing the mini police uniform. EMN-170713-134632001

Mini Police will have the chance to produce posters, videos and update social media pages for the initiative.

Successful applicants will be kitted out with a Mini Police uniform, complete with polo shirt, fleece, jacket, and baseball cap.

PC Newall said: “They (the children) are really, really interested, and so enthusiastic - I can’t wait to get on board with it properly.”