Village inspires author’s latest thriller

A former Lincolnshire journalist has released her third crime novel, one set in a village near Boston.

Barbara Copperthwaite’s latest novel, The Darkest Lies, is a psychological thriller set in Friskney where she lived up until the age of 12.

The Darkest Lies follows the impact on a community when a young girl is found beaten on the marshes in the fictional village of Fenmere.

On setting the novel in Friskney, Barbara, 43, said: “I can’t imagine the book being set anywhere else.

“This is my homage to the beauty and atmosphere of that place.

“I just love Friskney, it has massively influenced me. It is a way of me paying tribute to the area.”

Barbara’s journalism career, which included a spell at the Skegness Standard, gave her an insight into her chosen genre.

She explained: “I’ve interviewed the real victims of crime, and those who have carried these crimes out. Thanks to those people sharing their stories with me, I know about the emotional impact of violence and wrong-doing. That’s why my novels are gritty, realistic, and tackle not just the crime but its repercussions.”

The Darkest Lies was released on Friday and follows her first two novels Invisible, which was released in 2014, and Flowers of the Dead, which was released in 2015.

Both her first and second novels reached the Amazon top ten best seller list, with Flowers of the Dead topping the charts on Amazon’s Movers & Shakers list.

Early reviews of The Darkest Lies describe it as ‘amazingly mind blowing’, ‘Addictive. Thrilling. Captivating’ and ‘a dark, compelling and unforgettable read that had me hooked from the very beginning’.

It is available through Amazon, Apple, Googleplay and other leading retailers.