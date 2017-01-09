Vintage Boston poster features in diary

A vintage poster promoting rail travel to Boston has featured in the latest diary from the National Railway Museum.

The 2017 desk diary features the print which was designed for the London North East Railway by graphic artist Austin Cooper and depicts an 18th century Boston Market scene.

The image shows top hatted men, and ladies wearing bonnets, shawls and crinolines among the stalls.

The scene is overlooked by St Boltoph’s Church in monolithic tones and features the description ‘Old World Market Places Boston’.

The railway arrived in Boton in 1848.

The Boston poster is paired in the diary with week commencing Monday, January 30, 2017.

The image was one of a series designed to promote rail travel around the British Isles.

The posters were 20th century commissions by British Railways and its predecessors.

The annual diary features 54 reproductions from the National Railway Museum posters archive.

The 2017 diary is available from The National Railway Museum, York.

It is priced £16.19.

For more information call 0844 153 1398.