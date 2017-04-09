Vinyl countdown to Record Store Day for Gareth

A celebration of the world’s independent record stores could see music enthusiasts get their hands on exclusive vinyl releases.

Nevermind The Music Store, in Church Street, Boston, will again be taking part in Record Store Day.

This year’s event, on Saturday, April 22, celebrates 10-years since the idea was originally conceived in America and will see more than 500 exclusive records released to mark the occasion.

Music store owner Gareth Skinner says the event, in which he has taken part for six years now, has become the busiest day of his year - with a special opening on the following Sunday taking second place.

He said: “I see it as a thank you to our customers. When someone gets that particular single or LP, the smile on their faces is just brilliant. It’s like a kid in a sweet shop and makes them so happy.”

He says his store has also seen the benefit financially, and he has been able to reinvest his proceeds to improve both the shop and his stock.

Record Store Day has been held for eight years in the UK and brings together hundreds of the nation’s independent record shops to celebrate their unique culture

This year’s exclusive and limited releases (largely on vinyl), which have to be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, include Madonna’s Pink 12-inch record (originally only released in Japan), a Bowie blue vinyl release called No Plan and a seven-inch picture disc called Placebo, as well as several records featuring Prince.

Nevermind The Music Store will be open from 8am on the Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday, April 23.

For updates, visit the shop’s Facebook page and for a full list of the exclusive releases this year visit recordstoreday.co.uk