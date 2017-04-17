Volunteer roles at Pilgrim Hospital

Volunteer roles at the Accident and Emergency Department at Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston, are available.

Next Wednesday, April 19, there is a coffee morning from 10am to 1pm to find out more about volunteering.

Duties of a volunteer include welcoming patients and visitors to the department, and escorting them to reception or the discharge lounge.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust currently has 250 volunteers, but would like 1000 by 2021.

To find out more, visit: www.ulh.nhs.uk/jobs/volunteering/#volunteer-roles