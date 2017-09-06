‘Volunteering can be a big help in life’

A charity which runs centres in Boston, Spalding, Louth and Grantham, is looking for new volunteer mentors and champions.

Lincolnshire Community Voluntary Service says it has capacity to recruit champions who attend events, meeting people and promoting the benefits of volunteering.

Ruth Copleston, LCVS senior operations officer, said: “Volunteering is well proven to offer a wide variety of health and well being benefits and can increase job prospects too.

“We’re looking to recruit people who want to access all those benefits themselves and tell others about them.

“These are roles for people who really want to make a difference to individuals and their local communities.”

No experience is necessary and training will be provided. The roles can count towards work experience or further employment.

LCVS keeps a database of available voluntary roles to suit all interests, ranging from administration to animal welfare.

Organisers say volunteering can aid self esteem, well being, and lead to improved mental health.

Retired Jaye Adams, 64, a former CCTV operator and courts security officer,from Pinchbeck, supports LCVS as a volunteer mentor, providing support on a one-to-one basis to help others take the first steps into volunteering.

Jaye said: “I just wanted to make a difference and try and help someone.

“I’d recommend volunteering 100 per cent. It’s a big challenge but each time you get over a hurdle it’s more satisfying.

“This role has given me an insight into how to support people with mental health issues.

“It’s a nice feeling knowing you’ve made a difference to someone and you’ve made their day a little bit better. It makes me feel so good to see a smile on my mentee’s face.”

lIf you’re interested in volunteering in any capacity contact LCVS via enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or call 01205 510888 and select your local office from the options offered.