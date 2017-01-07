Votes come flocking in as Frampton Marsh tops poll

A popular nature reserve near Boston could be set to see even more birdwatchers come flocking to it after winning a prestigious award.

RSPB Frampton Marsh has been named the Site of the Year by Birdwatch magazine’s national reader poll the Birders Choice Awards.

Photo: Neil Smith

John Badley, senior site manager for the reserve, said: “We really were not expecting this.

“It is a great honour to receive this award and a fitting tribute to all the effort that staff and volunteers have put into creating a place ideal for birds and those who love to see them.”

Frampton Marsh Nature Reserve was opened in 2009 and has seen more than 50,000 visits annually from die-hard bird watchers, to those with a more casual interest in wildlife.

It holds a number of events throughout the year for visitors, including children’s workshops.

The site has also seen visits by interesting and rare birds most notably in recent years a glossy ibis attempted to nest in the marsh which in turn attracted birdwatchers from all over the country.

Officials at the reserve say that each year there is ‘a sizeable list of rare birds that visit’.

A spokesman said: “All year round, nature lovers find something to enjoy. From massive flocks of ducks and geese in the winter, to purring turtle doves in the summer.”

The reserve is open every day, all day.

An on-site visitor centre is centrally-heated and has toilets (including baby-changing facilities) and a self-service catering area with snacks and hot and cold drinks.

It opens 9.30am-4pm every day except Christmas Day.

For more information call 01205 724678 or email lincoln shirewashreserves@rspb.org.uk.