Walkers keep putting best foot foward

More than 100 members from Boston Health Walks came together to celebrate the beginning of their 10th year of walking and to celebrate the launch of them becoming a community walking group.

The celebration began with a walk starting in Central Park, up onto Witham Bank along the river and into Witham Way Country Park, then returning to The Conservative Club for a gathering with refreshments of tea and cake.

At the gathering Boston Borough Council’s walks co-ordinator, Frances Taylor spoke of the success of the walking groups and thanked all the walk leaders for their commitment.

This included Margaret and Norman Gray, who were awarded Outstanding Walk Leaders awards. Both have faced medical problems themselves and, despite undergoing treatment, still continue to run their walking group.

Frances said: “Our walks are for all abilities, open to everyone and are pushchair and wheelchair friendly.

“All that attend receive a warm welcome to the walks, which are run by fantastic volunteer walk leaders.

“The walking groups have become an important part of members’ lives. Members have reported vast improvements to their health and wellbeing socially, mentally and physically.

“By coming to walk on a regular basis it allows all to make new friends whilst taking exercise. This has led to members spending other times together, such as going shopping, meals out, theatre trips and joining in with other activities, including new age kurling or table tennis.”

Boston has 12-weekly walks, which are inclusive to all that, run Monday to Friday from certain venues and times around the Borough of Boston.

The programme has previously been funded by Lincolnshire County Council but from April this year this particular funding will cease.

Determined that Boston health walks would continue, a committee was set up and Boston Community Health Walks was launched and grants applied for. Boston Big Local Community Chest awarded the group £1000 and another £500 was also awarded from Mencap.

Rachel Lauberts, plan coordinator for Boston Big Local, said: “The Community Chest Panel were delighted to fund the newly formed Boston Community Health Walks. The group should be applauded for their dedication and determination to retain this much needed programme.”

l For more information or to offer sponsorship call Frances Taylor on 01205 354320.