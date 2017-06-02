Ward raising funds after fire

Staff on the stroke unit at Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston, are raising funds to replace specialist patient equipment lost in a fire earlier this year.

Staff nurse Claire Lofthouse, of Boston, and clerk Colleen Norris, of Fishtoft, are to hold a pie and mash fundraiser at Hubbert’s Bridge Community Centre in July as a result of the outbreak at their workplace now exactly two months ago.

They are looking to replace items lost in the fire that were used by patients to help maintain independence during meal times.

These include dysphagia cups which help meet the needs of people who have difficulty in swallowing, and other pieces such as plate guards and specialist cutlery.

“We are going to try to replace all of that and more if we can so it encourages independence for the patients,” Claire said. “There’s nothing more debilitating than somebody feeding you when you are used to doing it yourself.”

It was the morning of Friday, March 31, when a mechanical fault in a fridge sparked a fire in the kitchen of the stroke ward.

Claire was on shift that day, arriving for work about an hour after the incident began.

She said it was ‘disheartening’ to see the damage done to the ward as a result of the blaze.

“It was really upsetting to see because you just don’t think these things are going to happen,” she said.

The pie and mash fundraiser will take place on Friday, July 29, from 6pm to midnight.

It will feature live music and a disco.

There will also be a raffle, for which more than 40 prizes have been donated, including a coffee machine from Currys, jewellery courtesy of Boston’s Wilcox and Carter, and passes to Skegness Aquarium.

Tickets are priced at £12 and limited to 150.

To book or to donate other raffle prizes for the evening, search for Claire Lofthouse on Facebook.