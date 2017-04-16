Watch outdoor cinema at estate

Open air cinema is coming to Lincolnshire.

Revesby Estate will be hosting an event called Film on a Farm on Saturday, May 27, when they will be showing the 1985 hit movie Back to the Future under the stars.

Cinema goers are invited by the Outdoor Cinema venue’s project to settle down with a blanket and snuggle up under the stars – who knows, maybe you’ll find out the Power of Love.

Revesby is one of two historic family estates hosting the project, with 1986 hit Top Gun being shown at Stourton Estate, in Horncastle, the day before.

As well as the film, the evening, which opens at 7pm and begins showing at 9pm, will also feature a selection of Lincolnshire produce ranging from hand-made pizzas to locally reared venison burgers, and a fully-stocked bar.

Film on a Farm began in 2015 as a ‘diversification project’ for Hampshire farmer Chris Horn.

Now in its third year, Film on a Farm is touring a number of private farm and estate venues to promote new opportunities to the countryside.

For more information on how to book tickets, visit www.filmonafarm.co.uk