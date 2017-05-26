Weather warning for heavy rain issued for Lincolnshire as county heats up this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain for Lincolnshire this weekend.

While today and tomorrow morning is likely to stay dry, hot and sunny, highs of 25c, there is a yellow weather warning for rain issued for the county between 1pm on Saturday May 27 and 3am on Sunday May 28.

A met office forecaster said: Rain will become persistent and heavy at times on Saturday afternoon and evening. Some torrential thundery outbreaks are likely in places, leading to some localised flooding, especially on the roads where some travel disruption may occur.”

There is a separate weather warning for rain for the south of Lincolnshire on Sunday, between 12noon and 12 noon on Monday, May 29.

A forecaster said: “Another band of heavy rain is likely to spread northward through Sunday into Monday, with some locally torrential downpours and thunder possible. There are early indications that this could result in some disruption, with sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses possible. Please monitor forecasts through this weekend.”