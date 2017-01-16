West Keal incident leaves horse rider with serious injury

Lincolnshire Police are investigating a traffic incident in West Keal which left a horse rider with a serious injury.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Tuesday January 3, as the 45-year-old local woman was riding her horse along the A155 from Church Lane towards Hall Lane.

As a tractor that was travelling behind the horse overtook it, the horse threw the rider.

The tractor driver did stop but then left the scene and we are keen to trace them. It is believed the tractor was a green Claas with red writing.

The rider was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Lee Gennery, from the roads policing team, on 101, quoting incident number 84 of January 4.