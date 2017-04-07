Wife found guilty of stabbing her husband in the back during row

A woman faces jail after she was convicted of stabbing her husband in the back during a row at their home.

Laura Barzdaite, 32, was found guilty of unlawfully wounding Gintaras Saulavicius after a five day trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

The jury cleared Barzdaite of the more serious charge of intentionally wounding Mr Saulavicius at their flat in West Row.

Barzdaite had claimed she was a regular victim of violence from her husband and that she only injured him in self defence.

But speaking after the jury had returned their guilty verdict Judge John Pini QC said he did not accept that Barzdaite was a ‘shrinking violet’.

The judge agreed to adjourn sentence on Barzdaite for a probation report but warned her to expect a prison sentence.

Judge Pini told her: “The likelihood of anything other than custody is extremely remote.

“I take the view that this is a very serious case. The injuries you caused were life threatening.”

Mr Saulavicius spent five days in hospital after he suffered an 8cms deep stab wound to the side of his back which cut in to his liver.

He was found bleeding heavily after fleeing to a shop near his home in West Street.

The jury heard Mr Saulavicius was stabbed either at the top of the stairs or as he fled downwards after Barzdaite picked up a knife from their kitchen.

Alison Summers, defending Barzdaite, told the court her client was now in a settled relationship.

Miss Summers said: “She is now a woman in her early 30s and she is due to have her first child in the June of this year.

“Since arriving in this country in 2010 she has nearly always worked.”

Barzdaite was granted conditional bail until she is sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on May 10.

She had denied wounding her husband with intent and an alternative charge of unlawful wounding following the incident on June 20, 2015.