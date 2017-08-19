Wildlife park has £750k vision

A wildlife attraction near Boston has spoken of its plans to invest £750,000 into the site.

It comes as Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is raising thousands of pounds to support tigers in India through a 5,000 mile cycling challenge – the equivalent distance from Friskney to Bengal.

The animal reception, research and rehabilitation centre (ARRRC) will give visitors a unique view of the workings behind Lincolnshire Wildlife Park. It is expected to cost £250,000.

In addition, plans are being drawn up for a £500,000 tropical house, which will hold unwanted reptiles and amphibians.

Staff are working with Chris Newman from The National Centre for Reptile Welfare on the project.

The hope is to build one of the UK’s largest reptile sanctuaries.

Visitors to the ARRRC will be able to see the animal hospital and convalescing wards, hatchery, and even watch keepers preparing food for animals.

It will offer an insight into how staff care for new parrots arriving at the UK’s largest parrot sanctuary.

The ARRRC will also be home to a ground-breaking facility, The Captive Parrot Conservation Program, which will aim to provide a better future for parrots in captivity.

It is expected to be finished by Easter 2018, with work beginning in October.

Steve Nichols, chief executive office at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, said: “We are entering a very exciting time for the park as we look into the near future.

“Increasing our parrot facilities is a wonderful thing but then going into a whole new sector of animal welfare and working with Chris Newman, one of the leaders in the world of reptiles, means the park will reaffirm its position as one of the UK’s largest animal sanctuaries and research centres.”

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is taking part in the bike challenge to raise funds in support of tigers in India.

Every time someone donates £10 towards the cause, they can choose a member of staff to cycle on an exercise bike.

So far, their efforts have raised more than £4,000, which equates to about 400 miles.

Fundraiser Eileen Miller has raised almost £3,000 this year for the park.

The challenge coincides with the launch of the park’s tiger conservation programme, TIGALIVE.

Funds will help build schools in India to educate children about the importance of tigers, and the need to protect them.

Money will also help support tigers living at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

For more, visit www.tigalive.com