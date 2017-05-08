Winners of theatre art competition receive prizes

The Blackfriars Open Art competition, which ended last weekend, attracted a high standard of entries, organisers have reported.

Twenty-one artists entered 52 pieces of work and judges Mike and Lynn Lovitt are said to have had a difficult job in choosing the best entries.

The competition began on Tuesday, April 4, and work has been displayed in Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre throughout April.

Ann Harris’s abstract acrylic Vista won as best work, with Joy Layton’s charcoal drawing of Portrait of a Hare coming in second, and Zoe James’ Brushstrokes in Purple came in third.

First prize was a cheque for £100, second £50, and third £25.