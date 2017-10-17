Woman ‘inappropriately touched’ in Pescod Square shop

A woman was reported to have been ‘inappropriately touched’ in a shop in Boston’s Pescod Square on Saturday.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed the incident had been reported to them, and said they were currently treating it as an isolated incident but urged anyone with information to get in touch.

A post shared on social media said the incident had happened in Pep and Co and looked to ‘warn women and girls’ within the school.

The post described the man as ‘white, five foot seven inches tall, dark shaven hair, stubble, square glasses and on that day wearing a grey hoodie, red top and blue jeans’.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 447 of October 14.