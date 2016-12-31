Woman toasts 104th birthday

Great-great-grandmother Connie Webb, of Boston, has celebrated her 104th birthday.

Connie has lived at The Georgian’s Care Home, in Wide Bargate, for the last decade.

Born in London, she became an orphan at the age of five after the death of her mother.

Mrs Webb’s working life saw her employed in a canteen at London Docks until she retired in 1962.

She came to the area almost 20 years ago when her daughter moved to the town.

She had three children, Leonard, Lilian and James with her first husband, James King. In later life, she married George Webb.

Mrs Webb has eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

On the secret to a long life, her son Leonard, 84, said that it was down to being happy, keeping active and looking after herself.