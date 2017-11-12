Work on £2.3m church restoration begins

The trust behind £2.3 million plans to bring an historic village church back into the heart of the community is celebrating after scaffolding going up signified the start of construction.

Bonsers Restoration, of Newark, have begun working to restore and refurbish the Grade I Beonna at All Saints, in Benington.

It follows plans which have been 10 years in the making and which organisers say have involved a lot of hard work and fundraising.

It will see the church, which closed in 2003, reopen as a community and events centre - set to replace the village hall which has been sold.

The plans will also see a small car park built and accessed from the A52.

Chairman Kevin Pinner said: “This work will return the church to what it was originally, a centre of the community.

“There will be a bit of disruption but it will be worth it and it will only be a means to an end.”

He reassured residents and visitors that they would still be able to access the churchyard.

Bonsers moved on site on October 23 and the work is scheduled to be completed at the end of June, 2018.

Trustee Judy Crowe said: “The Beonna at All Saints is a community inspired project.

“The realisation of what was just a dream of a small group of Benington residents 10 years ago would not have been possible without the support and help of so many organisations and individuals.”

The Trust thanked the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Architectural Heritage Fund, the Churches Conservation Trust, the Diocese of Lincoln, Lincolnshire County Council, the Medlock Trust, the Garfield Weston Foundation and Boston Borough Council, Heritage Lincolnshire and ‘a band of talented and willing volunteers have supported the work of the Trust’.