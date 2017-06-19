Young musician performs on The Voice Kids

A musical family from Boston has seen one of their own impress a panel of judges on The Voice Kids UK.

Eleven-year-old Jack Goodacre auditioned in front of Danny Jones from McFly, Pixie Lott and Will.I.Am, on the ITV show on Saturday.

Jack sang Free Fallin by Tom Petty, and his blind audition saw the three judges press their red buttons to turn their chairs in a bid to become his mentor.

Following his audition, Jack then got the opportunity to perform Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses, and was joined on stage by Danny.

Jack then chose Danny to be his mentor on the show.

His success will now see Jack go on to the next stage of the competition.

Jack comes from a family of musicians hailing from the Boston area, as Paul Goodacre (senior) began his journey in the 60s playing drums and singing for Moore and Moore.

Paul’s eldest son Tim, Jack’s father, then went on to have musical success, as he has now written and produced several number one singles, multi platinum and gold albums for various signed artists around the world.

Jack, who now lives in Norfolk, is following in the footsteps of his relatives, and is currently playing Zack Mooneyham, the lead guitarist in the Andrew Lloyd Webber West End musical, School of Rock.

Keep watching The Voice Kids UK to see future performances from Jack.