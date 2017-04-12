Young pianist wows judges at festival

A talented Boston girl impressed judges with her musical performance at an annual festival, so much so that she won a trio of honours, and will go on to perform at a championship later this year.

Jaime Wong, 10, played at the Albemarle Music Centre as part of the Hull Music Festival on Sunday, April 2.

She played in the P4 Piano Solos - 11 years and under category, as well as the V9 Stage Musical – 11 years and under category.

Jaime went on to win both her classes, and received a cash prize for both.

This is not the first time that Jaime has won awards at the festival, as in 2016, aged 9, she won the Hull Music Festival for 9 years and under for piano solo class, and also the category for 11 years and under for piano solo class.

On Monday, April 3, Jaime’s mother Tina Wong, 54, received a call informing her that Jaime had been selected to receive the Donald Simpson award for outstanding pianist 18 years and under.

Tina told The Standard that when Jaime found out, she felt ‘very shocked and lucky to have won’, and added that she ‘felt exceedingly overjoyed to receive this award for outstanding pianist.”

Jaime and Tina were invited back to Hull to receive her award and cash prize on Friday, where Jaime also played again.

On receiving her trophy, Jaime was told that she has been selected to perform in the British and International Federation of Festivals Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire Region, to be held in Pontefract in September.