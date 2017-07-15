Youngster’s winning recycling design

A young artist from Old Leake has won an iPad Mini after designing a poster for waste management specialists Mick George.

Molly Brown, 10, of Old Leake Primary School, took on the companies challenge to create one of the company’s Recycle-Trux automobiles out of recyclable materials or by way of design.

The aim was to educate children on recycling and Molly was adjudged to have produced the outstanding piece of creativity.

A spokesman for Old Leake Primary School said: “This was a fantastic competition that encouraged pupils to engage in a unique team building activity, whilst considering the importance of effective recycling and waste management.

“The challenge of the Recycle-Trux competition really stimulated the children’s creative and methodical minds. The competition was a fun and rewarding opportunity for pupils at our school to talk about the impact of decisions we make when disposing of rubbish. Credit to Mick George Ltd for looking to pro-actively engage with youngsters, in what proved to be an inspired initiative.”

The initiative was aimed to provide youngsters with a better understanding of the impact that waste has on the environment, encouraging them to reduce, re-use and recycle for a greener future.

The competition also promoted curriculum subjects such as art, maths, literacy, and comprehension.

Jon Stump, Finance Director at Mick George Ltd said: “Every day we see various stories related to the state of the environment, now and in the future.

“As with many of our initiatives, such as the ‘Safer Roads’ campaign, we’re continuously engaging with local schools to help educate on important matters that will influence children forever.

“Recycle-Trux was no different.”

He added: “Having completed similar competitions in previous years with ‘Skips for Schools’ and ‘Recycle.Bots’, the prequel to this initiative, we recognised this was a good method for getting children to engage with the world of waste.

“The format seemed to be very well received, and the level of ability, time and effort that has been put it to the applications submitted should be applauded. Each and every school that contributed, should be immensely proud of their efforts.”