Youngsters’ cake and coffee morning in Boston for charity

Young people from the Boston area will be raising funds for good causes at a cake and coffee morning in the town tomorrow (Wednesday, August 2).

Youngsters taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) will be holding the event at The Salvation Army Citadel, in High Street, from 10.30am to noon.

Proceeds from the event will go to The Salvation Army and the Boston-based charity Centrepoint Outreach.

The NCS is a Government-backed programme which aims to help people aged 15 to 17 build skills for work and life, while taking on new challenges and adventures, making new friends, and contributing to their community.