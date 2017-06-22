Youngsters donate hair and raise funds for Little Princess Trust

Two children from Frithville Primary School have donated their hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Ryan Cronin, nine, heard about the Little Princess Trust through his mum, and decided he wanted to help.

Courtney Ellis pictured after her hair cut. EMN-170616-095757001

He said: “I knew straight away that I wanted to help another child.

“I felt that it was the right thing to do and that by donating my hair to be made into a wig for another child, it would make the child happy.”

During a school assembly, Ryan had about 17cm of his hair cut by Simon Lotinga, from Oasis Hair.

Simon Lotinga stepped in last minute to cut Ryan’s hair after another hairdresser had to cancel.

Ryan having his hair cut by Simon Lotinga, from Oasis for Hair. EMN-170622-144140001

He smartened up Ryan’s hair after the cut, and did it all free of charge.

Simon said: “Ryan was amazing. It was a pleasure to help him and I hope he likes his new haircut.”

Fern Parsons, deputy headteacher at Frithville Primary School said: “He (Simon) was so kind to help and generous with his time.”

Ryan has also raised more than £300 for the cause.

Courtney Ellis, 10, also decided she also wanted to donate her hair to charity.

She said: “I am very happy that it will go to a good cause.”