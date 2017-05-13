100% pass rate for Kuk Sool students

Boston Kuk Sool Won have held their first grading of the year.

Invitations to grade were handed out to more than 70 per cent of the students and four gradings took place over the day, with adults starting at 9am.

The last grading of the day was for all the black belts, conducted by Master Sonny Boyall and fourth degree Marian Meggat.

Black belts started with more than1,000 hand strikes in deep stance (moving meant a failed test) and then had to demonstrate a form and a set of techniques chosen at random in detail.

However, the club was left to celebrate a 100 per cent pass rate.

The school currently have spaces available in all our children’s classes for anyone interested.