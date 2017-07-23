A medal haul for Evolution fighters

Kickboxers from Evolution martial arts returned from the CIMAC World Cup with a collection of medals.

Nesta Baxter scooped a double gold at the North Solihull Sports Venue, Birmingham, while Zac Baldry claimed a silver.

Paige Steadman and Olivia Green completed the haul, both returning with bronze medals.

The event is also part of the CIMAC Superleague, which runs throughout the year, and at the end of the campaign a Grand Champion is named for each category.

Nesta, 17, was fighting in the senior ladies’ -60kg divisions and claimed golds in both her point fighting and light continuous categories, after a series of close fights against some good competitors.

She also fought in the senior ladies’ Grand Champion division, where she drew the eventual winner in the first round.

The fight was close, with Nesta just missing out by one point in extra time.

Zac, 13, came away with a very well deserved silver in his -47kg boys’ -16yrs light continuous category.

He beat Team GB competitors along the way, also reaching the quarter-finals of the boys’ -47kg points.

Eleven-year-old Paige picked up her bronze in the girls’ -40kg -12 years points while Olivia, also 11, was the last Evolution competitor to claim a medal for.

She fought in the girls’ novice point fighting over 45kg.

Taking runner-up awards in their categories for Team Evolution were John Chambers, Chelsea Leggatt, Mackenzie Warrant, Talon Chambers Teegan Aldis and Riley Brocklesby.