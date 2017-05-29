A ‘poor performance’ costs Mayflower men

Boston Cricket Club Firsts were beaten by three wickest when they hosted Woodhall Spa on Saturday - in a game where the bowlers were certainly on top.

Boston’s 94 all out was followed up by Woodhall Spa edging over the line at 95-7.

Boston celebrate a wicket. Photo: David Dales.

The coin came down in favour of Mayflower men skipper Tom Baxter, and he opted to bat on a pitch that looked good and certainly looked like it would favour the bowlers later on.

“The performance doesn’t show that but I still think it was the right thing to do at the toss,”he said.

“It may not have been as good a pitch as I first thought but it certainly became harder to score runs as the day went on.”

Tom Poole and Ricky Lovelace were soon back in the pavilion, falling to off-spinner Prasanna Jayawardene, leaving Boston 9-2.

This brought Boston’s newly-arrived South African all-rounder Dan Sincuba to the crease for the first time.

Sincuba landed in England just prior to the contest.

“It’s great to have him here,”Baxter added.

“He’s a very good cricketer and very keen on his coaching, which is something that we have been lacking.”

Sincuba was bowled by Joe Irving for 16, while Fayadh Haffejee suffered the same fate as Boston were struggling at 56-4.

It didn’t get much better for Boston.

Jon Cheer was stumped by Jack Timby, Michael Musson was bowled by Irving and Kieran Evans caught off the bowling of Pradeep Chanditha and Boston were reeling at 73-7.

With Baxter at the non-striker’s end, the lower order continued to fall.

Scott Elleray and Tim Bell were dismissed by Chanditha before Paul Deans gave Ross Dixon his first wicket of the game.

Boston were all out for 94 in the 39th over.

“It was a poor performance to be honest,”afrustrated Baxter added.

“We weren’t good enough and we all know that.

“They put the ball in the right areas but I’m not sure their bowling warranted 94 all out.

“We gave them too many wickets.”

After the tea interval, Boston knew that a tight start and early wickets were a must if a miracle win was to take place.

It couldn’t have gone any worse.

The scoreline of 20-0 from two overs wasn’t the ideal start.

Boston needed something special to get back in this game and debutant Sincuba brought that when he pulled an incredible catch to dismiss Chanditha.

“It was one of the best catches I’ve seen, if not the best,” Baxter said.

Jayawardene fell to Baxter after a smart catch at slip by Cheer and Henry Wilson was trapped LBW by Deans to leave Woodhall on 30-3.

A partnership from Irving and Timby pushed Woodhall along nicely and they were 69-3 before Boston picked up four wickets for 12 runs, and they were 81-7.

A few close calls from the Boston’s bowlers were turned down before Matthew Law and Jack Luffman saw Woodhall home off the final ball of the 14th over.

Baxter’s spell ended with figures of 3-30.

“Woodhall deserved the win as they were the better side on the day, but we need to perform better over both innings,” said Baxter.

“Today, we’ve bowled really well and managed to pick up seven wickets defending 94.

“If our batsmen could have got us to 120-130, then who knows what would have happened.”

Boston’s man of the match was awarded to Tom Baxter for his 3-30 from 14 overs.

“It was good to land the ball in the right area,”he admitted.

“It came out okay and the pitch turned a little.

“We were always going to be up against it with only 94 on the board.”

The matchball sponsor was Morley Brown.