Appleyard excels in Freiston LL victory

SLBL Division Two

Freiston LL 2nds 167-9, Belton Park 2nds 145-8 - Freiston won by 22 runs.

Steve Appleyard excelled with bat, ball and in the field as he led Freiston, Leake and Leverton Seconds to a superb victory at Belton Park.

Appleyard was well backed up by his teammates as Freiston’s Second XI produced one of their best performances of the season.

Freiston batted first and openers Richard Paul and Tom Appleyard did well to weather the new ball attack.

Tom Appleyard made 16 and Paul 20.

J.P. Horton and Danny Lumley combined to add 34 for the fifth wicket.

Lumley made a measured 11 and Horton an enterprising 43 before both were clean bowled.

Freiston then lost their way and were reduced to 112-8.

However, Tim Laverton and Steve Appleyard combined to add a match-defining 42 for the ninth wicket.

Appleyard made 14 and Laverton a season-best 21.

After Appleyard was trapped LBW, Steve Paul (four not out) joined Laverton to add another 13 vital runs.

Freiston started well with the ball. They didn’t pick up wickets but Lumley and Steve Appleyard kept a tight grip on the run rate.

After Lumley’s spell Jonny Whitehead produced a miserly spell.

As the pressure grew on the Belton batsmen, Appleyard has opener Martin caught at mid wicket for 26.

Appleyard then also had Stanley bowled, as he finished with figures of 2-21.

Zakir Gatta trapped Cocks LBW for three as Belton tried to increase the scoring rate.

However, they required almost a run a ball off the last 20 overs.

Their task was made harder when Tom Appleyard clung on to a shard caught and bowled chance to dismiss Ward.

Reynolds (39) did his best to keep Belton in the match but his defiant innings was ended when Steve Appleyard leapt to his right to take a superb one-handed catch.

Belton finished their 45 overs 22 runs short, as Freiston hung on to claim a thoroughly deserved victory.