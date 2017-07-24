Barker claims five victims in Thirds’ win

SLBL Division One

Claypole 82, Boston 3rds 84-2 - Boston won by eight wickets.

A strong Boston CC Thirds side claimed a comfortable eight-wicket victory at Clapypole in the South Lincs and Border League Division One on Saturday.

The hosts were dismissed for 82 in the 31st over as Wills Barker tore through the hosts.

He claimed five wickets for the loss of just 24 runs in less than 10 overs, two of which were maidens.

Ben Troops (2-18 and a run out), Michael Troops (1-22) and Damian Lawson (1-7) took wickets, while Dan Fox bowled six overs for the loss of just five runs.

Boston claimed victory after 25 overs.

Ben Troops was three runs shy of his half century when victory was earned.

He was supported by Shaun Moore (14 not out) and Rowan Evans (12).

Boston’s Sunday Seconds saw their contest at home to Cherry Willingham abandoned.

The hosts were on 168-3 when the heaven opened again.

This Saturday, Boston’s Seconds host Woodhall Spa Seconds and the Thirds are at home to Billingborough Seconds (both 1pm).

The following day the Sunday Firsts host Sleaford.