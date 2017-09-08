Basement side will still pose threat

Tom Baxter wants his Boston CC Firsts to end their Lincs ECB Premier season on a high.

Basement side Spalding will visit the Mayflower on Saturday, with Boston looking to keep up their four-game winning streak.

The Mayflower men’s personnel is unlikely to change too much for the visit from their local rivals.

“We’ve done really well in recent weeks and it would be nice to finish with two good performances to end the season well,” Baxter (pictured) said.

“In the last four weeks, I have spoken a lot about performing as well as we can.

“I have spoken about making sure we perform well and if we lose then make sure it is because the opposition perform very well.”

Spalding’s defeat on Saturday meant they will finish in the relegation places of the league, but Baxter doesn’t expect an easy ride.

He added: “Spalding have players that can put in match-winning performances as all sides do in this league.

“Our main focus will be our own performance, but I am sure that Spalding will want to end their season on a high.”