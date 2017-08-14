Batting woes cost Freiston against leaders

SLBL Premier

Sleaford 2nds 201-9, Freiston LL 74 - Sleaford won by 127 runs.

A disappointing batting display from Freiston, Leake and Leverton saw them bundled out for only 74 against league leaders Sleaford Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Freiston won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Taimur Mian dismissed both Sleaford openers inside the first five overs.

Mian deserved more wickets, and with Ollie Booth bowling a testing spell from the other end, Freiston were unlucky not to pick up a couple more early wickets.

They were left frustrated by a 66-run partnership between Colyn and Roberts.

Colyn was caught at slip by Ashok Kumar for 34, but Roberts went on to make a fine 67.

Abdul Moeed picked up four wickets in his spell and he combined with Kumar to exert pressure on the batsmen.

This led to Freiston regularly taking wickets.

Sleaford were reduced to 154-7, but an enterprising 29 from Youles took Sleaford over the 200 mark.

In reply, Freiston’s innings started poorly and never improved.

The visitors lost skipper Richard Paul from the very first ball. Sunil Panjwani was next to go for 12, attempting an optimistic stroke against the left arm spin of Youles.

Freiston continued to lose wickets as Youles claimed 3-18 and Puri 3-13.

Abdul Moeed top scored for Freiston with 34, but his innings ended when he was run out.

Freiston were all out for 74, but are still placed fifth in the league table in their first season in the Premier Division of the South Lincs and Border League.