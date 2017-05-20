Baxter calls for Deeping response

Boston CC Firsts are hoping to get back to winning ways against basement side Market Deeping on Saturday.

The Mayflower men will be looking to pick up a victory to edge further away from the bottom of the table.

“It is a huge game,” skipper Tom Baxter said.

“If we are to start climbing this table it is crucial that we are winning games like this.

“Likewise, Deeping will have identified this game as a game where they will want a win.”

Boston will welcome back Paul Deans, but lose Scott Elleray due to other commitments. Ricky Lovelace is also unavailable.

“We haven’t had our strongest side out yet,” Baxter added, hoping to get some stability to his team soon.

“We have Kieran Evans at university and Dan Sincuba is yet to arrive from South Africa.

“We can’t even get the same XI out every week at the moment.

“We’ve made two or three changes every week.

“That hasn’t been ideal.”