Baxter calls on Firsts to climb up the table

Tom Baxter is challenging his Boston CC First XI to earn the victory which will see them climb out of the Lincs ECB Premier’s bottom two.

The Mayflower men slipped back into the drop zone following Saturday’s two-run defeat at Lindum.

But as Boston host newly-prmoted Alford on Saturday, victory would see them leapfrog their opponents who currently sit ninth, two places and seven points above their hosts.

“We know that if we win on Saturday, we will jump above them and are likely to close the gap on other sides around us,” said skipper Baxter.

Boston will welcome back Tom Poole and Kieran Evans, but will be missing opening bowler Tim Bell.

“We will miss Tim with the new ball, but it will give Scott (Elleray) another chance,” Baxter added.

“There are five sides pulling away at the top and all of the other seven are in danger of getting dragged down at the bottom.”

Boston host Alford, before travelling to Bourne and Spalding, then finishing the first half of the season at home to Grimsby Town.

“Bourne have found some form recently and are sat in that top five,” added Baxter.

“However, Alford, Spalding and Grimsby are all games that we should be looking at winning.

“If we can win three of our next four then we will not be sat in the bottom two at halfway.

“We must start winning some games. We have been involved and close in every game apart from our loss to Bracebridge.”